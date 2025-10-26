Powered by Outside

Video: Vali Höll Completes the 2025 World Cup Season in Episode 6 of 'It Is What It Is'

Oct 26, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe World Cup season races by, just like life itself. In this final episode, I reflect on the fleeting nature of both, savoring the moments that matter most. From podiums to personal victories, this is a celebration of the journey and the memories made along the way. Vali Höll


 I'm pretty much in awe of Vali. Her performance ever since she first raced as a WC Junior speaks for itself.
And so I find myself wondering: Would it be feasible for her to start her own team?
I have no doubt she could find sponsors to finance an entire WC season, even if the "team" is made up of Vali and no one else, at least for the first year. I don't pretend to understand, though, what the impediments would be from the standpoint of UCI. Maybe she'd be in the position of a well-funded privateer?
Just wondering aloud.
  • 20
 Ben, Neko, and Reece have all struggled to balance running their own team while racing, if that were something she was even inclined to do.
  • 20
 @sfarnum: She's got a manager for her contracts, I'd imagine she would get another manager to manage the team.
  • 127
 Come the f*ck on specialized. It's ridiculous they don't have a top female DH athlete given the size and success of their program. Vali is a no brainer, though it might take a big offer for her to step away from the 100% SRAM component ecosystem she's been in since a junior.
  • 71
 Commencal dude
  • 22
 I‘d use the word “shameful”, but yeah.
  • 20
 Vali chose something else. At her level you plot the course that makes sense, not wait to see who offers the most money. The Commencal Schwalbe Les Orres team makes sense since her coach Cecile Ravanel is a team manager.
  • 20
 I can definitely see her signing with one of the Commencal teams - especially since they already have an association with SRAM/RockShox who have been one of her long-time sponsors.
  • 60
 Very nice, I hope she gets on a solid supportive team next year.
  • 30
 I love a happy ending! What a great series to capture another amazing season.
  • 24
 Even though I love this sport and the athletes I worry about the brands and money. Everyone is hurting in this industry, in order to help it come back please please please make it reachable on price again to the consumer. I remember I was able to buy a bike ride it and enjoy it for a while and literally sell it for like $2500 for a top build to someone that wanted my exact model and was super stoked on it. It literally kept the market open for new buyers to hop on a great bike and ride.
  • 100
 Your memory of that $2500 "top build" bike is great, but that business model is past for most brands. If a brand drops the price of their top-end bike, they might double sales, but their margin dollars plummet. They have to sell three to four times the volume of affordable bikes just to make the same profit they did on one high-end bike. More bikes sold doesn't mean more profit, it just means exponentially more freight costs, inventory risk, and warranty claims eating up the slim margins. It's not a volume issue; it's a margin dollar issue.
  • 10
 That market still exists. Top build back then is a lot closer to mid-range build now, and there are unlimited used bike choices in that $2-3k range for very solid builds.
  • 21
 Well done Miss Hall.







