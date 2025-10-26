Video: Vali Höll Completes the 2025 World Cup Season in Episode 6 of 'It Is What It Is'

The World Cup season races by, just like life itself. In this final episode, I reflect on the fleeting nature of both, savoring the moments that matter most. From podiums to personal victories, this is a celebration of the journey and the memories made along the way.— Vali Höll
And so I find myself wondering: Would it be feasible for her to start her own team?
I have no doubt she could find sponsors to finance an entire WC season, even if the "team" is made up of Vali and no one else, at least for the first year. I don't pretend to understand, though, what the impediments would be from the standpoint of UCI. Maybe she'd be in the position of a well-funded privateer?
Just wondering aloud.