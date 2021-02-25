Pinkbike.com
Video: Vali Höll Explores the Incredible Trails of Madeira on her New Trek Bike
Feb 25, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Finally made to Madeira. I've seen so many videos about that place, I just had to ride there by myself. Luckily Kathi Kuypers joined me and we had a sick week of riding.
—
Vali Höll
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Kathi Kuypers
Vali Holl
Vlogs
Must Read This Week
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
63549 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
60322 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
53358 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
51709 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
49162 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
48158 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
47094 views
First Look: 2021 RAAW Jibb
42791 views
Score
Time
2
0
militantmandy
(34 mins ago)
Brings back good memories!
[Reply]
1
0
ringle79
(15 mins ago)
confirmed
[Reply]
