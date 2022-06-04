Video: Video: Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson & Tegan Cruz Take on Fort William in Episode 3 of 'Youth & Glory'

Jun 4, 2022
by RockShox  

Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson, and Tegan Cruz arrived in Fort William, Scotland, for Round 2 of the World Cup DH racing, May 21-22. While the crew spent roughly two months apart between races, it was like nothing changed. It was back to scouting lines, riding hard, resting harder, and working on fine-tuning their race craft.

If there was a race on the circuit that Jamie Edmondson felt most at home, Ft. Bill mimicked the exposed and slippery rock slabs he grew up riding. Inevitably, anytime a racer is in their home county, let alone with friends and family in attendance, there is an urge to push harder and put down the best results possible.


YOUTH + GLORY: EPISODE 3

Despite the moodiness and non-stop rain making Fort William's long and technical course more challenging, Vali managed a podium finish while Tegan maintained his consistency from Quali's to finals. Unfortunately, Jamie suffered a mechanic halfway down the track resulting in not qualifying for Finals.


While taking in views of the Highlands during the official Track Walk on Thursday, the team showed up in style. Jamie rocked a rolled beanie while Tegan wore an Akubra (traditional Aussie hat). Both lads completed their look with extra speedy shades.


PRACTICE

With practice came the rain. The non-stop drizzle made Fort William's long, technical track more of a challenge leading into qualifications.



QUALIFICATIONS

Vali and Tegan laid down smooth and fast runs despite the elements against them. Unfortunately, Jamie's rear tire blew off halfway down the track, not qualifying for Finals. That's racing for you.

bigquotesAfter the second split, my tire blew off and wrapped around my leg. I tried to ride it for as long as I could. That was the end of the weekend for me.Jamie Edmondson


RACE DAY

Despite having crashed during her race run, Vali still managed to land the last spot on the podium. Having ridden fast and confidently, Vali has her sights set on racing on home turf in Leogang, Austria.

Tegan looked composed and was tactful with his lines in the Junior Men finals.

VALI - P5
TEGAN - P7


bigquotesI still earned points going towards the overall. I know my speed is there, and I'm happy with my riding. I can't wait for Leogang!Vali Höll


Fort William was no joke, and the crew gave it their all despite unforeseen challenges thrown at them. With roughly two weeks until Round 3 in Leogang, Austria, the squad will have time to recover and refocus. See you in Austria, June 10-12!

Learn more about the RockShox Trek Race Team at www.RockShox.com

Follow the team @rockshox_trek_raceteam

Photos by Sven Martin. Words by Lauren Chandler.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos RockShox Trek Jamie Edmondson Tegan Cruz Vali Holl DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022


