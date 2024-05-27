Video: Vali Höll Kicks Off the 2024 World Cup Season in Episode 2 of 'It Is What It Is' - Ups and Downs

bigquotesIn this episode, we kick off the World Cup season. With a new team and bike, I was more nervous than ever, unsure of my standing. Fortunately, I have the best crew supporting me. Gregg Coombes, our soft tissue therapist and my go-to for keeping morale high, always knows what's up. As he says, "All athletes are fast; it's about managing the process to be fast by the end of the weekend." Gregg has watched me grow from an introvert to a more open individual, though I still have much to learn. My training buddy and friend, Lisa Baumann, is on a similar journey. We spend a lot of time pushing each other and hanging out between races. We ride together at the World Cups and experiment with different lines. Without her, I wouldn’t push myself as hard early on in the weekend.Vali Holl


