Video: Vali Höll Takes on her First Elite World Championships

I think back to the weeks when I went to school in the mornings and the gym in the afternoons. I left the house when it was dark and came back when it got dark. When I look back, it seems pretty crazy. Normally you would go to the movies or parties with your friends, but training was just as important to me as I knew that training in the gym would help me. There is no question about it: family is everything. If it weren’t for them, I would not be on the bike. I am extremely lucky to have a family that has always supported me but never pressured me. — Vali Höll, YT Family Member