Video: Vali Höll's First Team Camp with The YT Mob in 'Tales of the MOB' - Season 6 Episode 1

Feb 2, 2024
by The YT Mob  

Words: YT Industries

Tales of the MOB season six kicks off with a media camp in California, followed by the downhill team launch event at the YT Mill San Clemente, USA. Tune in to discover more about the YT MOB going into the 2024 race season.

bigquotesI think YT has a bigger vision of the whole program. Obviously they're stoked about good results, but they also see beyond that. They want to make racing bigger and evolve our sport outside of the industry too. I'm stoked to be a part of that journey.Vali Höll, YT MOB Downhill Athlete


