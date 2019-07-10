Video: Vallnord DH World Cup Official Highlights

The devil's dust took over in Vallnord this weekend! With stock piles of sandy soot filling up the track ruts, riders faced a challenging weekend of downhill racing on minimum grip. Eliot Jackson was on site to see how the riders felt about it.



Drama in the Women's race saw a shoeless run from privateer Nina Hoffmann after the dust took her down. Resulting in another incredible win for Rachel Atherton!



Wild riding was to follow in the men's race with astonishing runs from Rémi Thirion, Brook MacDonald, Danny Hart and Loris Vergier as the battle for podium kicked into full swing. However, it was flying Frenchman, Loic Bruni who took to the altitude of Andorra for an incredible first place run! — Red Bull Bike