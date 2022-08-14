Video: Van Life & Shredding Corsica with Morgane Jonnier in 'Sparta'

Morgane explores this wild and striking region from Cap Corse all the way to Bastia riding through the best trail inlands. She shows us her atypical way of life where every day is extraordinary. Morgane diversifies her training and outdoor activities according to seasons. She is doing it for her own performance, but also to externalize her emotions.
|Before the race season started in April we came in Corsica to produce a project that was very important for me. I wanted to showcase all the activities I do - that characterize me the most. Bringing all my equipment makes me self-sufficient anywhere I go at any time. I do not think I have a conventional way of life. It is very simple.
I have a real interest for two elements: soil and water. I like to combine them. Mountain biking, road biking, paddleboarding, diving, and running are sports that represent my identity. They are part of me, and it supplement my philosophy.—Morgane JONNIER
