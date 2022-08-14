Video: Van Life & Shredding Corsica with Morgane Jonnier in 'Sparta'

Before the race season started in April we came in Corsica to produce a project that was very important for me. I wanted to showcase all the activities I do - that characterize me the most. Bringing all my equipment makes me self-sufficient anywhere I go at any time. I do not think I have a conventional way of life. It is very simple.



I have a real interest for two elements: soil and water. I like to combine them. Mountain biking, road biking, paddleboarding, diving, and running are sports that represent my identity. They are part of me, and it supplement my philosophy. — Morgane JONNIER