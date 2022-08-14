Video: Van Life & Shredding Corsica with Morgane Jonnier in 'Sparta'

Aug 14, 2022
by Rossignol Bikes  

Morgane explores this wild and striking region from Cap Corse all the way to Bastia riding through the best trail inlands. She shows us her atypical way of life where every day is extraordinary. Morgane diversifies her training and outdoor activities according to seasons. She is doing it for her own performance, but also to externalize her emotions.


bigquotesBefore the race season started in April we came in Corsica to produce a project that was very important for me. I wanted to showcase all the activities I do - that characterize me the most. Bringing all my equipment makes me self-sufficient anywhere I go at any time. I do not think I have a conventional way of life. It is very simple.

I have a real interest for two elements: soil and water. I like to combine them. Mountain biking, road biking, paddleboarding, diving, and running are sports that represent my identity. They are part of me, and it supplement my philosophy.Morgane JONNIER



Photo Epic
SPARTA
Produced by Rossignol
Photography by Banzai Prod
Corsica bringing some of the best golden hours.

Morgane at the top of the Mediterranean Sea with her Rossignol Mandate.

Even the trail bike is enjoying the view.

Running is part of Morgane's training. And she likes to wake up early for this.

Behind the lens of Julien Cailly.

We have seen worst places to ride road bikes.

Blacksheep van are perfect Morgane's trips.

Dusty trails even at the early season.

Hiking with your bike means great descents ahead!

Let's make sure this shot worth it.

The ultimate question : "Did I look fast ?"

The Rossignol Mandate : Morgane's favorite bike for extended adventure.

Drone pilot Julien Cailly.

Always good times.

Last but not least


Thank you to all the partners : Rossignol, Collectivité de Corse, Blacksheep van.

Photo, Film, & Edit : Julien Cailly, Bastian Huber, Banzai Prod

https://www.rossignol.com/us/bikes

