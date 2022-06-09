Video: Vancouver Island Bike Trip with Casey Brown, Georgia Astle & Micayla Gatto in 'The Back Forty'

Jun 9, 2022
by William Binamé  


For a second year in a row, our untamable group of dirt shredding ladies heads back out on the road to discover another piece of the beautiful province that is British Columbia. This time they leave the mainland behind and head out to sea to explore Vancouver Island, where word of ribboning trails with ocean views fill their dreams. Follow Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto, and Georgia Astle, as they embark on a two week trip to find out if this island in the pacific ocean can provide all the surfable dirt they could ever hope for.


If you've ever had the chance to take the early morning ferry over to Vancouver Island, you know that it always means the start of a wicked day.


bigquotesVancouver Island is one of those places that seems really far away for most people in interior BC, it’s actually really close for how exotic it feels and it has some of the best riding in the province. We all had such a memorable time cruising from town to town, checking out the coffee scene, getting beta on the local trails, and scoping the beaches or surf. Everybody we met was so friendly and helpful, the food and culture were also worth writing home about! We will be back for more soon.Casey Brown

The highway sign was pointing us in all the right directions.




Some very tasty roadside distractions... I mean attractions.



While most of the province was under a blanket of fire smoke, the island remained clear skies, but the dirt was the driest any of the girls had ever seen on the island.







The girls getting all types of air time.



Would be rude not to indulge in a world-famous Nanaimo bar... in Nanaimo.

It was also a no-brainer to stop by and say hi to our friend Stevie and his amazing bike park in Nanaimo.

One rule; must goof before filming.




Campbell River providing the seafood goods.




After two weeks of riding, driving, laughing, and watching some of the most beautiful sunsets around, it was time to say "till next time" to the beloved Vancouver Island.

Does Anyone have a suggestion as to where these three should travel to next?

Directed & Edited by:
William Binamé
Jonathan Ferguson

Photography by:
Zoya Lynch

Locations:
Duncan
Nanaimo
Cumberland
Mt. Washington
Campbell River

Supported by:
Thule
Clif Bar
Smith
Mountain Bike British Columbia

Posted In:
Videos Casey Brown Georgia Astle Micayla Gatto #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
114723 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
84147 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
64907 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
57498 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55424 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
41452 views
More Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
32272 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
31893 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008445
Mobile Version of Website