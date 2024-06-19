Video: Vancouver Island Living with Vaea Verbeeck

The environment and the people around here bring an organic stoke for anyone to want to push themselves. Riders of all ages and varied experience, each one just stoked to be there riding and hyped on other people's success. It's so fun to watch and I'm always keen to take on a fun challenge. There are just as many bikers eager to become the best in the world, just like there's people just happy to chill and socialize. So, the pressure is never there, but the opportunity to push yourself and the stoke that comes with that is always there. We're lucky to have the infrastructures to learn and try new things, but keeping those places alive and always growing is what has built this strong community. — Vaea Verbeeck