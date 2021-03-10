Pinkbike.com
Video: Vancouver's North Shore At Its Finest With Caleb Holonko
Mar 10, 2021
by
Kona Bikes
Follow
Following
how it is. feat caleb holonko
by
konaworld
Views: 2,319
Faves:
6
Comments: 1
Kona Gravity Team Rider Caleb Holonko and his Process X CR show us how it is.
Video:
Adison MacDonald
Song: Kyle & The Pity Party - Space Age Beauty Queen
Posted In:
Videos
Kona
Caleb Holonko
5 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
Waldon83
(7 hours ago)
Was just getting into the groove then it finished. Man, there's no place like North Van
[Reply]
4
0
imbiker
(5 hours ago)
Mountain bikers and Tacoma's
[Reply]
1
0
blacklineslayer
(2 hours ago)
exactly.
[Reply]
2
0
andyk
(4 hours ago)
Certainly looks like you are riding with brakes; that’s unusual.
Great video. See you at vanier.
[Reply]
2
0
eric-w
(6 hours ago)
That was way too short! Mooore please! :-)
[Reply]
