Video: Vancouver's North Shore At Its Finest With Caleb Holonko

Mar 10, 2021
by Kona Bikes  
how it is. feat caleb holonko

by konaworld
Kona Gravity Team Rider Caleb Holonko and his Process X CR show us how it is.

Video: Adison MacDonald
Song: Kyle & The Pity Party - Space Age Beauty Queen

  • 7 0
 Was just getting into the groove then it finished. Man, there's no place like North Van
  • 4 0
 Mountain bikers and Tacoma's
  • 1 0
 exactly.
  • 2 0
 Certainly looks like you are riding with brakes; that’s unusual.
Great video. See you at vanier.
  • 2 0
 That was way too short! Mooore please! :-)

