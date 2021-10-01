Video: Velosolutions Completes Two Pump for Peace Projects in Israel

PRESS RELEASE: Velosolutions
This past May, Velosolutions led by Claudio Caluori travelled to Israel thanks to a partnership formed with the Bartali - Youth in Movement (NGO) on a mission to build the first Pump For Peace projects in Israel, at Ben-Shemen and Ayanot Youth Villages. Both of these youth villages serve as a home for boys and girls from different backgrounds who reside at the village all year long, including Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Druze and immigrant youth, many of them lacking any family support.
During the construction of the Pump Tracks, the Israel-Palestinian conflict escalated, with thousand of rockets being launched by Hamas towards Israel, and Israeli Defence Forces responding with airstrikes towards Gaza.
While most of the crew had opted to leave the country due to the situation, Claudio and Jesse Braden, one of his employees, had decided to stay in Israel to finish the construction of the two tracks. This video made by Ohad Nir documents the process. About Pump For Peace:
Pump for Peace is a global initiative focussed on building pump tracks in underprivileged communities, with the aim of making cycling and action sports more accessible than ever before. No matter your race, gender or religion, sport has the power to unite communities around the world. Pump For Peace was founded on this belief. By making the sport more accessible, we can help promote a more tolerant future.
Velosolutions has been building pump tracks around the world for over a decade and throughout that time they have witnessed the ability pump tracks have to transform communities and lives by making sport more accessible. Not only are they amazing fun for all, pump tracks also have the power to unite communities, instil passion and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Pump For Peace has become the Velosolutions way of contributing to creating a better world for all. A total of 8 "Pump For Peace" projects have been built up to date across Africa and the Middle-East, and many more are in the works for the coming years including projects in Uganda, Ethiopia, Palestine, Iran, Tobago, the Navajo Reservation and Armenia.Background of the Bartali Youth in Movement:
Bartali - Youth in Movement is a first of its kind social and educational youth organisation that was founded by former Pro Israeli rider Ran Margaliot. The organisation is named after “The Righteous Among Nations” Gino Bartali, who risked his life to help save the lives of hundreds of people he had never met, during WWII. Promoting its vision of using cycling as a platform for empowering at-risk youth, Bartali - Youth in Movement currently runs the program in 8 youth villages around Israel (Ramat Hadassah, Ben Shemen, Kaduri, Alonei Yitzchak, Ayanot, Mevo'ot Yam, Nahalal, Ahava & Malkishua Rehab center) for a total of 300 youth.
More information on http://pumpforpeace.com
3 Comments
Post a Comment