Video: Velosolutions Create the 'World’s First Fully Electric Built' Trail in Switzerland

May 29, 2020
by Velosolutions Global  

Press Release: Velosolutions

The visionary mindset, the overwhelming natural beauty, the endless mountain bike trails and an initiative called Greenstyle were the reasons for Velosolutions to move to the Swiss holiday destination Flims Laax Falera in 2018.


Two years later, Velosolutions is able to announce a big milestone on its way to the goal of becoming a fully electric construction company:

Nagens - the World’s first mountain bike trail that is built with 100% electric machinery, all charged with renewable energy.

What this means:

· No combustion engines are allowed on the mountain.

· Electric excavators, electric compactors, electric dumpers, electric chainsaws.

· All transports of the crew, including visits of the authorities, photographers, officials, supervisors etc. are done by e-cars or e-bikes.

· All batteries are charged with sustainably produced electricity from hydro or solar power.


How is this even possible? Only a few days before construction started, Velosolutions realized that there were power outlets for the snowmaking installations all along the planned Nagens Trail. That’s when the 48 hour race started, trying to source all the electric machinery. Thanks to a big team effort, all the machinery arrived in Flims right on time.

The Velosolutions team around Claudio Caluori and Reto Fry from Flims Laax Falera are committed to 'go all the way', even if that might come with some challenges. Since there was no electric powered truck big enough to transport the machinery up to the mountain, they decided that the machinery had to make it up there using their own battery power, which led to the first challenge: They ran out of battery halfway up. Luckily, they could reach the next power output and were back on their way up, 2 hours later.


Taking on a ‘Worlds-First’ project is obviously not the easiest pathway, every day there is a new challenge that pops up, from the threat of lightning, to broken machinery. Claudio is so committed to this greenstyle project that he won’t let any staff up the hill in a fossil fueled car, not even photographers. Just to make sure nobody is cheating, he rides his Kenevo up there every day, sometimes a couple times per day…what’s up with that??

The best way to get to the trailhead is to catch the chairlift Foppa-Naraus from Flims and then ride across to the Graubergbahn cable car. The new enduro single trail connects Nagens and to the plateau at Plaun with 4 kilometers of action-packed fun. It was the missing part to reach Flims from Grauberg summit station on a mountain bike trail. From Plaun, bikers reach the valley via the existing trails Green Valley and Runca.


Like the existing Runca trail, the Nagens trail has the difficulty rating of ‘red’, for advanced mountain bikers, looking for a fun challenge. Thanks to the new trail, hikers and mountain bikers do not have to share a single trail anymore.

23 Comments

  • 10 1
 This is excellent. No doubt some will find ways to poke holes in it; but even if it's not a perfect approach it's setting a high aspirational bar, and a standard that all outdoor and natural environment development should be aware of.
  • 1 0
 It's also just simpler. Electric stuff tends to be far more pleasant to work with and require far less maintenance. Any electric car owner can vouch for how nice it is to no longer have oil changes, transmission service, spark plugs to replace, brake pads to wear out (because of motor resistance braking), the list goes on. Once you go electric it's hard to go back, from leaf blowers to cars.

We all should be looking for ways to go electric and ditch internal combustion. It's WAY better and far more pleasant to work with.
  • 5 0
 What about all the fossil fuels used to... oh, be quiet. This is a step in the right direction and better than watching the black plume of smoke come out of the skid-steer every time it was revved up. Mining for batteries isn't great-yet, but steps and demonstrations like these are vital to moving forward with a greener future.
  • 2 0
 I'm reminded of those idiots who made fun of refinery protestors sitting in plastic kayaks. The point isn't using NO fossil fuels, the point is using them in a way that doesn't destroy the local and global environment. Having enough oil to produce a kayak is a lot different, impact-wise, than operating an internal combustion engine. There are many uses of oil that should continue and don't entail changing our climate. Many plastics, fabrics, etc. Fossil fuels aren't evil, they're just evil if they're used in a way that destroys the only inhabitable planet we know of.
  • 8 5
 What about everyone here who has been building trails by hand for years? Yes, electrically built trails are better for the environment, but it's still a step backwards from building a trail by hand.
  • 5 1
 Not really viable to build every trail by hand, far too slow and expensive.
  • 2 0
 @themegawatt: This I have to move rocks miles at times where I do trailwork. If I could use equipment to haul I could finish sections in a day time instead of a whole week or more.
  • 1 0
 At minimum, around here most hand built trails will still use gas powered chainsaws at some point in the process.
  • 3 0
 @bulletbassman: Just thinking out loud: I wonder how CO2 emissions would stack up if you compared a 3 man team using electric equipment to build a trail in, say, a week, and a 15 man team building the same trail by hand in the same amount of time. When you account for the emissions produced from all the extra calories burned by more people who are working harder, plus the emissions produced from the extra food it takes to fuel those people, it very well may be better for the environment to use electric equipment anyway. Human bodies aren't as fuel efficient as we would like to think.
  • 1 0
 @themegawatt: I was told ur mum was too slow and expensive.
  • 1 0
 @reindeln: I used to do greenhouse gas accounting, and as you're showing, the hardest part is defining the scope/boundaries of your comparison.

As an example, what would those extra 12 people be doing if they weren't building the trail? Would they be consuming more or less calories? Are they trail building instead of jogging, or instead of sitting on the couch?
  • 4 0
 This will blow some people’s fuse.
  • 4 0
 I like this!!
  • 3 0
 This will be an electrifying trail
  • 3 0
 Local riders must be amped!
  • 3 0
 I bet all those people drove cars to get there though....
  • 3 0
 Only E-bikes allowed
  • 1 0
 E-bikes are for people that don't know how to ride. "I need assistance, whaaaa" lol
  • 2 0
 This is shocking news.
  • 1 0
 Electric shovels I see?
  • 1 0
 Wer hat's erfunden?
