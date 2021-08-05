Video: Vero Sandler Describes Her Building Process, Plays the Violin, Talks Social Media & Of Course Rides Her Bike

Aug 5, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesWhat do you really know about another person? You’ll never see through their eyes, you’ll never have the accumulated knowledge of all their experiences, you’ll never be able to hear their innermost thoughts.

So what do you know about Veronique Sandler? Is it a digest of what you’ve seen through your screen? This short film is an attempt to bring a little more of Vero’s unique upbringing, perspective, skills and interests to light. Although it’s not conclusive or complete we hope you enjoy learning a little more about her and why Santa Cruz is very happy to be able to support someone with her range of talents.Santa Cruz Bicycles


Posted In:
Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Vero Sandler


3 Comments

  • 5 0
 So cool to see the women's freeride scene growing!
  • 5 1
 Capitalising Every Word In Headlines Is Getting Silly.
  • 3 0
 Love it!!

