Video: Vero Sandler Hits Big Jumps at Fest Series & Revolution Bike Park

Vero Sandler wraps up 2022 with a mixtape of riding at home in Revolution Bike Park, Wales and Royal Hills, France. Digs, dirt, moves and beats.



Vero is a shovel-wielding freestyler who has carved out, literally and figuratively, her own path. She grew up in New Zealand and spent a few years chasing podiums on the World Cup downhill circuit before refocusing her efforts towards having fun on her bike and the process of learning new tricks and building the kinds of trails she wants to ride.



Vero has a great approach to riding and filming. She’s also someone who spends as much time with a shovel or pick in hand as a bike, which is inspiring to many who recognize that the more you put in the more you get out of it.



In this film she's riding both the 130mm-travel, mixed wheel 5010 trail bike and V10 DH machine. — Santa Cruz Bicycles