Video: Veronique Sandler & Carina Cappellari Explore Bike Park Kingdom

I loved filming and riding in Lenzerheide with Carina. We used to ride together all the time at world cups, and it was so cool to reunite in a place she knows so well where she was able to show me some of the finest trails in the area. I absolutely loved the red jump line. We did endless laps cruising the jumps and berms and had so much fun! Back when I used to race, my focus was never on jumps, so it was awesome to come back to Bike Kingdom as a freerider and enjoy the different trails they have to offer.

For riders visiting the park, I’d suggest having a go at all the different trails as there’s such a good mix. I’d also highly suggest taking the cable car to the top of the mountain and checking out the views and the high alpine trails up there, it’s unreal! — Vero Sandler