Video: Veronique Sandler & Carina Cappellari Explore Bike Park Kingdom

The Bike Kingdom and the Bike Kingdom Park in Lenzerheide are by no means unfamiliar to Veronique Sandler. During her World Cup time, Vero has already covered countless kilometers on the terrain in the Swiss canton of Graubünden – but everything in racing mode. Enjoying and exploring new trails never played a role. Until now! Today, Vero is one of the most influential freeride mountain bike athletes in the world and is finally taking the opportunity to properly check out the Bike Kingdom as a whole.
In Carina Cappellari, three-time Swiss downhill champion and a former training buddy, Vero found the perfect guide. The video "A DAY IN BIKE KINGDOM" shows the two bike icons explore the endless trails together and demonstrates the enormous possibilities the Bike Kingdom has to offer.
|I loved filming and riding in Lenzerheide with Carina. We used to ride together all the time at world cups, and it was so cool to reunite in a place she knows so well where she was able to show me some of the finest trails in the area. I absolutely loved the red jump line. We did endless laps cruising the jumps and berms and had so much fun! Back when I used to race, my focus was never on jumps, so it was awesome to come back to Bike Kingdom as a freerider and enjoy the different trails they have to offer.
For riders visiting the park, I’d suggest having a go at all the different trails as there’s such a good mix. I’d also highly suggest taking the cable car to the top of the mountain and checking out the views and the high alpine trails up there, it’s unreal!—Vero Sandler
|The Bike Kingdom trails are basically my home trails. I know them inside out and I was very happy to show Vero my highlights. In order to do everything, we had to start very early. But Vero was fully committed and it was really nice to spend time on the mountain bike with her again. I think we had a pretty perfect day at Bike Kingdom.—Carina Cappellari
More information on the Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide: www.bikekingdom.ch/en
