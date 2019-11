Video: Veronique Sandler & Brendan Fairclough's Stunning Madeira Segment from 'Vision'

VISION

About VISION:

During the filming of, Veronique Sandler teamed up with Brendan Fairclough to head back to the home of hisjump line and take inspiration for her very own dream line.Freeride Madeira has become an iconic destination for mountain bikers around the world. Brendan’s explorations across the island have been well documented throughout the years, inspiring Vero to take advantage of his inside knowledge.Ahead of the Enduro World Series event organised by ‘Freeride Madeira’ and in partnership with ‘Visit Madeira’, Vero and Brendan took in the epic trails the island has to offer and tested the latest trail additions to the EWS tracks.In this exclusive online release frommovie, with never before seen footage from the pair, Brendan and Vero put the island through its paces. Available Now (itunes, Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now, Vimeo on Demand)adidas and Five Ten presents, a female led Freeride Mountain Bike film.is a film about inclusivity, standing alongside your heroes and redefining the status quo.blends the creative worlds of Veronique Sandler in a coming together of art, design and sport.