Video: Veronique Sandler & Brendan Fairclough's Stunning Madeira Segment from 'Vision'

Nov 6, 2019
by FREERIDE MADEIRA  

During the filming of VISION, Veronique Sandler teamed up with Brendan Fairclough to head back to the home of his DEATHGRIP jump line and take inspiration for her very own dream line.

VISION Movie

Freeride Madeira has become an iconic destination for mountain bikers around the world. Brendan’s explorations across the island have been well documented throughout the years, inspiring Vero to take advantage of his inside knowledge.

VISION Movie

Ahead of the Enduro World Series event organised by ‘Freeride Madeira’ and in partnership with ‘Visit Madeira’, Vero and Brendan took in the epic trails the island has to offer and tested the latest trail additions to the EWS tracks.

VISION Movie

In this exclusive online release from VISION movie, with never before seen footage from the pair, Brendan and Vero put the island through its paces.

VISIONAvailable Now (itunes, Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now, Vimeo on Demand)

About VISION:

adidas and Five Ten presents VISION, a female led Freeride Mountain Bike film. VISION is a film about inclusivity, standing alongside your heroes and redefining the status quo. VISION blends the creative worlds of Veronique Sandler in a coming together of art, design and sport.

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Such a beautiful island, such an ugly bike!
  • 1 0
 Beautiful trails. Looked a tad close to the edge though, at the end!

