Video: Veteran UK Racer Ian Austermuhle Rides Hope's Prototype High Pivot Bike

Nov 2, 2021
by Tom Caldwell  

Ian Austermuhle is somewhat of an unsung hero for Hope Technology. Quietly winning (or doing very well) for years now in Masters and now Veterans class, mostly at UK gravity and national events and a select few EWS rounds and maxi-avalanche races. Coming from a strong and successful trials background since he was 8 years old, Ian has some pretty top notch technical skills which he now transfers over to mountain bike racing. Competing in National Trials, Scottish Six Day, Scot Trials and some European Rounds, it seems Ian is a force to be reckoned with on anything two wheeled.  

I headed to the North East for a few days to visit Ian and the Hope Tech guys to give Ian some of the limelight he deserves for being a solid brand ambassador for Hope, on board the HB130, his Beta trials bike, and the Hope 916 prototype. Take 5 and see what Ian is all about.  Video / Words - Caldwell Visuals

