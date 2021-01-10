Video: Vid Persak Recreates a Slovenian Folk Tale in 'Divja Jaga'

Divja Jaga I Wild Hunt



A long time ago, old people say that there were a caravan of dead beasts (horses, dogs, cats,...) called Divja Jaga (Wild Hunt). And the tale goes that it hunts you in the woods, at right about that time of the year - when it’s cold and dark outside.How do you escape it, you might ask? Well, you can lay down into the roadway to pass over you, or you run. Run as long as you find the cross craved in the stump - which will save you from Divja Jaga. This is how I beat it!



Rider: Vid Persak

Concept: Rok Petelin

Camera: Miha Kolar, Rok Petelin, Tine Lenart

FPV camera: Gregor Pesek, @SandFPV

Cablecam: Tine Lenart - Aircam, Nik Gradišnik, Kristjan Kotnik

Edit: Rok Petelin, Miha Kolar

Color grading, sound design: Miha Kolar

Sound recording: Jure Tamše, Miha Kolar

Voiceover: Gregor Podričnik

Translation: Julija Geršanov

Horse trainer: Neža Kožar

Horse: Aladin — Vid Persak