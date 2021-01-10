Video: Vid Persak Recreates a Slovenian Folk Tale in 'Divja Jaga'

A long time ago, old people say that there were a caravan of dead beasts (horses, dogs, cats,...) called Divja Jaga (Wild Hunt). And the tale goes that it hunts you in the woods, at right about that time of the year - when it’s cold and dark outside.How do you escape it, you might ask? Well, you can lay down into the roadway to pass over you, or you run. Run as long as you find the cross craved in the stump - which will save you from Divja Jaga. This is how I beat it!
Rider: Vid Persak Concept: Rok Petelin Camera: Miha Kolar, Rok Petelin, Tine Lenart FPV camera: Gregor Pesek, @SandFPV Cablecam: Tine Lenart - Aircam, Nik Gradišnik, Kristjan Kotnik Edit: Rok Petelin, Miha Kolar Color grading, sound design: Miha Kolar Sound recording: Jure Tamše, Miha Kolar Voiceover: Gregor Podričnik Translation: Julija Geršanov Horse trainer: Neža Kožar Horse: Aladin— Vid Persak
