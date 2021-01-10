Video: Vid Persak Recreates a Slovenian Folk Tale in 'Divja Jaga'

Jan 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesDivja Jaga I Wild Hunt

A long time ago, old people say that there were a caravan of dead beasts (horses, dogs, cats,...) called Divja Jaga (Wild Hunt). And the tale goes that it hunts you in the woods, at right about that time of the year - when it’s cold and dark outside.How do you escape it, you might ask? Well, you can lay down into the roadway to pass over you, or you run. Run as long as you find the cross craved in the stump - which will save you from Divja Jaga. This is how I beat it!

Rider: Vid Persak
Concept: Rok Petelin
Camera: Miha Kolar, Rok Petelin, Tine Lenart
FPV camera: Gregor Pesek, @SandFPV
Cablecam: Tine Lenart - Aircam, Nik Gradišnik, Kristjan Kotnik
Edit: Rok Petelin, Miha Kolar
Color grading, sound design: Miha Kolar
Sound recording: Jure Tamše, Miha Kolar
Voiceover: Gregor Podričnik
Translation: Julija Geršanov
Horse trainer: Neža Kožar
Horse: Aladin Vid Persak


14 Comments

  • 9 0
 Awesome riding, but anyone as lost as I am at the storyline?
  • 2 0
 Thanks mate, much appreciated it! Story is actually sick once you get it and easy if you read the description! Cool things is that some of the first dh races in Slovenia back in 90s were named after this story! Cheers
  • 8 1
 Dafuq was that?
  • 1 0
 Old story short!
  • 3 0
 (translated) someone stole his Kom in the beginning of the video, and he stole it back...
  • 1 0
 Haha always down for a good’d kom race!
  • 2 0
 Good stuff Wheat! I seldom (pinkbike) bike vids anymore. They all basically the same. It's cool to seem some creativity! Savaaaage.
  • 1 0
 Thanks mate! That was a plan to do something different with a “deeper”meaning! Stoked to hear you like it! ????
  • 2 0
 Dobr si to pofurav, a na Golovc trailsih boste tud kej snemal?
  • 1 0
 Hvala! To bi blo super, upam da nam kdaj uspe naredit kaj na Golovcu!
  • 1 0
 Nice
  • 1 0
 Thanks mate!
