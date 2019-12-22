Video: Vincent Pernin Gets Creative in Les Arcs in 'Overcome'

The leaves are still on the ground – so it’s still a good time to share autumn videos. Sometimes between plans, expectations and reality the struggle is real. The rush, obstacles, and timing: every difficulty that needs to be overcome on the trails, just like in real life.Vincent experienced this while shooting this edit."We had quite a few struggles while filming this project. In my experience, it was one of the most complicated edits I have worked on. But we overcame these obstacles leaving us with a greater sense of appreciation for the final result.This summer I have been riding my enduro bike in the Bike Park of Les Arcs a lot more than usual. I have been amazed at how much the bike can handle, using it for features I would normally take my DH bike for. This made me want to film an edit using this bike so badly. It's light, fun and amazing to throw around.Turn the sound up, get your eyes on this.”