Video: Vincent Pernin Hits Big Gaps & Chutes in 'Back to the Steeps'

Riding the steeps in areas that look like Canada, with the rear wheel sliding in loamy dirt on his big bike and making sure his brakes are in perfect working order to avoid not missing corners. This is Vincent Pernin in his happy place, in the steeps."I think I started to ride some steep stuff 15 years back when I used to live in Whistler. I really loved riding on Trespasser or in Pemberton. I think I brought it back with me and just tried to ride the same kind of stuff over here in the Alps. I became a pure steep lover! I hope we did a good job with Jake to translate this passion in the video."- Vincent Pernin"Vincents projects are always fun to shoot, they take you to crazy places where you couldn’t imagine finding let alone ride a bike down. When it came to Back to the Steeps we where super pressed for time, with it being October and winter knocking on the front door. We had to wait until midday to film so the dirt had a chance to defrost and with the days getting earlier time was not our friend on this project. We made every second count and strategically planning out which spots to ride when and making sure we get everything before the snow comes."- Jake Terry