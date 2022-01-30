close
Video: Alpine Local Sends Hidden French Freeride Lines

Jan 30, 2022
by Bluegrass Eagle  

Bourg St. Maurice is a iconic paradise for mountain biking, known for its steep and fun trails. Our local rider Vincent Pernin never stops exploring, in search of the nicest lines to ride. The ones he found take us back to the classic freeride lines we all love.

jaketerryphoto

Vincent told us:

"I wanted to ride some big high speed freeride lines in my local area, Bourg St. Maurice.
Which isn’t an easy task as I had to go high in the mountains to find them."

jaketerryphoto

"It took a little while exploring, but in the end, I found a bunch of really interesting lines.

We patiently waited until the last days before the snow begins to arrive for winter and it made the landscapes even better."

jaketerryphoto

"It was already getting really cold, but it was worth it and that's a usual at this elevation anyway.

We had a blast during the days of filming, just being there in the middle of nature in a quiet and peaceful place.

This is such a great feeling."

jaketerryphoto

"The cherry on top were the crazy sunsets at the end of each day. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did making it… "

jaketerryphoto

jaketerryphoto

jaketerryphoto

Words and riding: Vincent Pernin
Video and pictures: @jaketerryphotography

