Video: Vincent Tupin & Eliott Lapôtre Ride Box Components' New Prime 9 Drivetrain

We already knew from our test panel that our Prime 9 would resonate well with the masses, but we weren’t yet totally convinced that next level free-riders would be as enthusiastic about a 9-speed. After all, doesn’t the 9-speed bring back memories of the 90s? Admittedly Vinny T. and Eliott Lapôtre’s first reaction was to question our sanity! We are in a 12-speed world now so why would these two guys be interested in going backward, right? Luckily these compadres had done a video for us in the past for our Redbull Rampage proven 7-speed downhill system, so we knew they would at least give us the benefit of the doubt when we told them don't worry “9 is fine”
.
They didn’t deny that today’s 12-speed systems are finicky creatures, so we wanted to express that emotion in the opening scenes before having some alpine fun.
We then let the guys loose in Vinny T.'s backyard wanting to know if they would miss those 3 cogs (each) when shredding apart those familiar trails. The brothers, however, chose first to check out how we had modernized 9-speed while enjoying a beer, bonfire, and barbecue together in the wilderness.
After camping under the starlit skies of the French Alps, the boys hit the slopes for a dawn ride. With Mont Blanc behind them and a panoramic view of Lake Geneva in the distance, it's easy to understand how these guys just wanted to rip those big freeride lines ahead of them without having to worry about anything else. Having a simpler and more durable drivetrain only reinforced that visceral experience.
The scene then cuts to Eliott’s home turf a couple hours northeast in Les Vosges' technical terrain. Here the saga continues, but this time with the lads flowing effortlessly through tricky switchbacks and sending it with their trademark style. Then after insane whips and endless loamy berms, we stop them for a quick check-in and they are grinning from ear to ear under their full-face lids. It seems 9 is indeed fine
.
"Prime 9 Technology is a counter-intuitive philosophy based on the less is more theory. It embraces range without adding complexity. The outcome is fewer parts, reduced weight, and increased durability."
BOX ONE PRIME 9 CASSETTE
Features
• Our Simplest & Best Performing Cassette
• Durable Dual-Coating DLC Over Nickel Protection
• Standard Freehub Body (HG-9/10/11)
• 11 • 13 • 15 • 18 • 22 • 28 • 34 • 42 • 50t
• 350g
BOX ONE PRIME 9 DERAILLEUR
Features
• Adjustable Tri-Pack™ Limited Slip Clutch
• Modernized 9 Speed Architecture
• Durable Forged Construction
• 290g
BOX ONE PRIME 9 CHAIN
Features
• Unique Geometry with 11 Speed Inside - 9 Speed Outside
• Optimized for Modern Wide / Narrow Chainrings
• Durable Dual-Coating DLC Over Nickel Protection
• 350g
BOX ONE PRIME 9 SHIFTER
Features
• Only Shifter to Come Stock with a Hinged Clamp
• Fast Action Release Lever
• 135g
Riders: Vincent Tupin and Eliott Lapôtre
Cinematography: Edgar Hans
Photography: Damien Guiot and Edgar Hans
Thanks to @eliottlapotre
, @vinny_t_, @edgar_hans, @boxcomponents
, @boxmtb, @veetireco, @magura, @bikeonscott, @commencal
, @ekoi
For more information on the science of Prime 9, please visit http://prime9.com
.
