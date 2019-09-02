Video: Vincent Tupin & Eliott Lapôtre Ride Box Components' New Prime 9 Drivetrain

Sep 5, 2019
by Box Components  
Introducing Prime 9

by boxcomponents
Views: 205    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



We already knew from our test panel that our Prime 9 would resonate well with the masses, but we weren’t yet totally convinced that next level free-riders would be as enthusiastic about a 9-speed. After all, doesn’t the 9-speed bring back memories of the 90s? Admittedly Vinny T. and Eliott Lapôtre’s first reaction was to question our sanity! We are in a 12-speed world now so why would these two guys be interested in going backward, right? Luckily these compadres had done a video for us in the past for our Redbull Rampage proven 7-speed downhill system, so we knew they would at least give us the benefit of the doubt when we told them don't worry “9 is fine”.

They didn’t deny that today’s 12-speed systems are finicky creatures, so we wanted to express that emotion in the opening scenes before having some alpine fun.

Prime 9



We then let the guys loose in Vinny T.'s backyard wanting to know if they would miss those 3 cogs (each) when shredding apart those familiar trails. The brothers, however, chose first to check out how we had modernized 9-speed while enjoying a beer, bonfire, and barbecue together in the wilderness.

Prime 9
Prime 9

After camping under the starlit skies of the French Alps, the boys hit the slopes for a dawn ride. With Mont Blanc behind them and a panoramic view of Lake Geneva in the distance, it's easy to understand how these guys just wanted to rip those big freeride lines ahead of them without having to worry about anything else. Having a simpler and more durable drivetrain only reinforced that visceral experience.

The scene then cuts to Eliott’s home turf a couple hours northeast in Les Vosges' technical terrain. Here the saga continues, but this time with the lads flowing effortlessly through tricky switchbacks and sending it with their trademark style. Then after insane whips and endless loamy berms, we stop them for a quick check-in and they are grinning from ear to ear under their full-face lids. It seems 9 is indeed fine.

Prime 9

"Prime 9 Technology is a counter-intuitive philosophy based on the less is more theory. It embraces range without adding complexity. The outcome is fewer parts, reduced weight, and increased durability."

BOX ONE PRIME 9 CASSETTE

Features
• Our Simplest & Best Performing Cassette
• Durable Dual-Coating DLC Over Nickel Protection
• Standard Freehub Body (HG-9/10/11)
• 11 • 13 • 15 • 18 • 22 • 28 • 34 • 42 • 50t
• 350g


BOX ONE PRIME 9 DERAILLEUR

Features
• Adjustable Tri-Pack™ Limited Slip Clutch
• Modernized 9 Speed Architecture
• Durable Forged Construction
• 290g


BOX ONE PRIME 9 CHAIN

Features
• Unique Geometry with 11 Speed Inside - 9 Speed Outside
• Optimized for Modern Wide / Narrow Chainrings
• Durable Dual-Coating DLC Over Nickel Protection
• 350g


BOX ONE PRIME 9 SHIFTER

Features
• Only Shifter to Come Stock with a Hinged Clamp
• Fast Action Release Lever
• 135g



Riders: Vincent Tupin and Eliott Lapôtre
Cinematography: Edgar Hans
Photography: Damien Guiot and Edgar Hans

Thanks to @eliottlapotre, @vinny_t_, @edgar_hans, @boxcomponents, @boxmtb, @veetireco, @magura, @bikeonscott, @commencal, @ekoi


For more information on the science of Prime 9, please visit http://prime9.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Drivetrain Box Components


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
172825 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
122093 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
81121 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
79652 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70606 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
61950 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
59218 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
53071 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015810
Mobile Version of Website