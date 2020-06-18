Video: Vink, Lenssens, Buffart and Verdier Are Finally Unleashed on Chatel

A few weeks back Châtel Bikepark announced it would be opening on 27th June. However, thanks to an exceptionally warm spring and the hard work of the team, they are able to open the bottom part of the park a little earlier than planned. So dust off your bike and your gear as you will be able to enjoy all the trails served by the Pierre Longue chair the weekend of 20 - 21 June!
In the meantime, the Sundays in Châtel series returns for a third year. For our second episode this season, watch Mateo Verdier, Antoine Buffart, Nico Vink and Kristof Lenssens during one of their casual bike park sessions. Check out this channel if you missed any of the previous episodes
Kristof Lenssens has a racing background and spends most of his time on the black runs or on the Vink Line that he built together with Nico.
If he is not on his bike, you can find Mateo Verdier in one of the shops at the bottom of the lift. He'll be more than happy to sort out your bike between two runs.
Mateo again, this time steezing one of the lower Serpentine jumps.
Antoine Buffart recently moved to Châtel. Expect a lot from this creative mind this summer.
Since the recent covid restrictions have eased, the team has been working hard to deliver trails in mint condition for the opening, along with a few new features. Check out their Instagram
Video and photos by Shaperideshoot
