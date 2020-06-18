Video: Vink, Lenssens, Buffart and Verdier Are Finally Unleashed on Chatel

Jun 18, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

A few weeks back Châtel Bikepark announced it would be opening on 27th June. However, thanks to an exceptionally warm spring and the hard work of the team, they are able to open the bottom part of the park a little earlier than planned. So dust off your bike and your gear as you will be able to enjoy all the trails served by the Pierre Longue chair the weekend of 20 - 21 June!

In the meantime, the Sundays in Châtel series returns for a third year. For our second episode this season, watch Mateo Verdier, Antoine Buffart, Nico Vink and Kristof Lenssens during one of their casual bike park sessions. Check out this channel if you missed any of the previous episodes.


Kristof Lenssens has a racing background and spends most of his time on the black runs or on the Vink Line that he built together with Nico.


If he is not on his bike, you can find Mateo Verdier in one of the shops at the bottom of the lift. He'll be more than happy to sort out your bike between two runs.


Mateo again, this time steezing one of the lower Serpentine jumps.


Antoine Buffart recently moved to Châtel. Expect a lot from this creative mind this summer.


Since the recent covid restrictions have eased, the team has been working hard to deliver trails in mint condition for the opening, along with a few new features. Check out their Instagram for more live updates.

Video and photos by Shaperideshoot

Regions in Article
Chatel Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Nico Vink


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Yaaaaaaahhh! Bikes are awesome! Also, since I have never been to a bike park, do they usually have little shops at the bottom? that seems really useful if you pop a tire, or want to try new pedals the second time down
  • 2 0
 Seeing these guys bin it on the lines at Chatel is probably a good thing. It'll stop some of us mere mortals rocking up, thinking it's a doable piece of piss, and nearly killing ourselves. Absolutely wild riding that was!!!
  • 2 0
 Shout out to the trailbike dude with a freecoaster ... that's some priorities !
  • 1 0
 finally unleashed with video from last season. we're not that stupid
  • 1 0
 Freecoaster at 1:20... curious

Post a Comment



