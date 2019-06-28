Video: Vink, Neethling, KJ & More Shred Chatel, Retallack & Nelson

In Reach, a full feature from Shaperideshoot was shot on location at Châtel, Retallack and Nelson. It features a heavy crew made up of Nico Vink, Kyle Jameson, Andrew Neethling, Antoine Buffart, Alex Volokhov and Vincent Tupin.
Châtel
|Happiness is more than the money you have in your bank account or the belongings you have. The greatest joys stem from overcoming challenges and spending time with friends and family. This is what we need, and this is what mountain biking brings us. Happiness is "in reach".—Gaetan Ray, Shaperideshoot
Beyond being one of the biggest bikeparks in the world and being frequently ridden by Vinny T and Nico Vink (who happens to have a trail built and named after him at the resort). There is a whole other side to park which is yet to be seen and is only touched on in the video.
It’s same old Nico Vink and we aren’t complaining! He sets it off with big airs and massive hucks. Riding on two wheels is getting old for Nico…watch as he brings the heat on some insane manuals. Vinny T tops it off with the steeze that only he has.
Antoine Buffart could very well be your new favourite rider. He can do everything on a bike. If you imagine it, he can probably do it! What sets Antoine apart from many riders is his unique and creative approach to riding. Be prepared as Antoine demonstrates some next level tech wizardryRetallack
Retallack in summary; The place is amazing, the vibe is great and it’s got some of the raddest locals… oh and some of loamiest trails on the planet!
Big mountain freeride lines and heavy drops, Alex Volokhov slays it all!
You’ll be chompin’ for Canada’s finest trails after seeing KJ and Needles drop in.Nelson
Nelson, one of the meccas of the mountain bike world. Shown in many MTB movies and a scene which continues to grow thanks to local rippers such as Kurt Sorge and Garett Buehler, as well the Freeride Entertainment offices just around the corner. It was a no brainer that we had to film at this location.
Alex Volokhov gets thrashin’ on some of Nelson’s rowdiest trails!Video
