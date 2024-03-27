Video: Vinny Armstong Hangs It Out During Her BC Summer in 'Shimmer'

Vinny Armstrong is a trailblazer in women’s freeride. With a career dedicated to pushing boundaries, she's mastered the art of massive whips while always prioritizing style and fun. Fresh off her Crankworx Rotorua Whip-Off win, Vinny is now undefeated in her last 5 starts.
"Shimmer" embodies Vinny’s approach to riding - whether she's cracking massive whips between the tape or driving a van across BC with friends to riding spots, she lives for the rad times that biking brings along the way. Last summer brought Vinny to BC, where she caught up with filmmaker Liam Morgan in Kamloops and Coast Gravity Bike Park, showcasing the epitome of Canadian summer: road trips, endless biking, and quality time with mates.
Pop it in full screen, grab the popcorn, and enjoy.
Forbiddenbike.com
Rider: Vinny Armstrong
Video and Photography: Liam Morgan
Songs: Free Room (feat. Appleby) - Ravyn Lenae, I Didn't Know - Skinshape