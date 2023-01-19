Video: Vinny Armstrong and Sam Todd Tear Up Bike Glendhu

Jan 19, 2023
by bikeglendhubikepark  
Watch: Vinny Armstrong & Sam Todd Tear Up Bike Glendhu

by bikeglendhubikepark
Views: 19    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


"Make it the opposite of a tourism video."

That was really the only requirement on the brief to videographer and editor Chris Maunsell for his film featuring Vinny Armstrong and Sam Todd. In this piece, Vinny and Sam give a delectable take on old Bike Glendhu trail favourites and an epic vision of what's possible on some of the new terrain. Coupled with a bit of early season hero dirt and the result is... well, definitely not tourism.

bigquotesTo witness the creativity of both Vinny and Chris in making this film was pretty special and I'm so fizzed on how the end product looks. I knew I was in for a good time when I saw who was involved and that the plan was to ride all my favourite spots at Bike Glendhu.Sam Todd


Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Jamie Edmondson Signs with Chili Racing Brigade] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
94621 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs With... OnlyFans?
55939 views
Burning Question: Why Do Some Bikes Have More Travel Up Front?
46053 views
Industry Digest: Specialized Buys $14.9M Office Building, Peloton Hit by $19M Penalty & More
42713 views
Slack Randoms: $25 Twitter Bike Desks, Homemade Bike Snowplows, Dakar Rally Carnage & More
39477 views
SRAM Reportedly Buys Amprio, A German E-Bike Motor Manufacturer
33992 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Viewing Options & New World Series Branding for 2023 World Cups
33164 views
Interview: Rob Roskopp on Skateboarding, the Syndicate, & Leaving Santa Cruz
30826 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.053229
Mobile Version of Website