Video: Vinny Armstrong and Sam Todd Tear Up Bike Glendhu

"Make it the opposite of a tourism video."
That was really the only requirement on the brief to videographer and editor Chris Maunsell for his film featuring Vinny Armstrong and Sam Todd. In this piece, Vinny and Sam give a delectable take on old Bike Glendhu trail favourites and an epic vision of what's possible on some of the new terrain. Coupled with a bit of early season hero dirt and the result is... well, definitely not tourism.
|To witness the creativity of both Vinny and Chris in making this film was pretty special and I'm so fizzed on how the end product looks. I knew I was in for a good time when I saw who was involved and that the plan was to ride all my favourite spots at Bike Glendhu.—Sam Todd
0 Comments