Video: Vinny Armstrong, Louise Ferguson & More on Progression

The progression element is what inspires me on the bike. Trying a new trail, new jump or training for an event and ticking it off the list is a feeling that is unmatched…the freeness that riding gives you and where it can take you.



Off the bike, good people, kindness and good old fun. Surrounding yourself with likeminded people that want to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. You really can’t beat that. It makes you want to tackle the next goal that life throws at you! — Brooke Thompson