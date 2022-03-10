Video: Vinny Armstrong, Louise Ferguson & More on Progression

We recently had a catch up and an epic ride day with ilabb riders Brooke Thompson, Louise Ferguson, Kate Smith, Vinny Armstrong, and Kathy Morris about how mountain biking has seen positive change as of late, and is on a runway to promote more involvement in the sport.
It’s no secret that mountain biking is becoming one of the most progressive sports in the world. From the progressive nature of levelling up your game every time you drop in, to progressive change in inclusion. We’re lucky to have a team full of rad riders that are stoked on the direction the sport is headed.
|The progression element is what inspires me on the bike. Trying a new trail, new jump or training for an event and ticking it off the list is a feeling that is unmatched…the freeness that riding gives you and where it can take you.
Off the bike, good people, kindness and good old fun. Surrounding yourself with likeminded people that want to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. You really can’t beat that. It makes you want to tackle the next goal that life throws at you!—Brooke Thompson
|I love riding my bike. I'm constantly inspired and motivated by the friends I have made through biking, the places it takes me and the feeling of pushing myself to new limits.—Kathy Morris
|There are many reasons I ride my bike, but what I love most about it is all the amazing people I meet and friendships I gain.
I get inspired everyday by all the rad women out there pushing the sport.—Vinny Armstrong
|I am motivated to ride because it is always a good time. I love being outside and not thinking about anything apart from riding my bike. My time spent between rides is simply spent waiting for the next.—Kate Smith
|It’s a challenge. Mountain biking includes such a variety of people and abilities. It’s inclusive and diverse, because everyone has their own challenges within mountain biking and that feeling of overcoming something is unbelievably cool and we can all relate to that.
I’ve met most of my best friends through mountain biking. They constantly inspire and help me, and create a welcoming space for others. The woman's MTB scene is growing so fast and I feel like it’s here to stay.—Louise Ferguson
Follow their journeys on Instagram: Brooke Thompson
, Louise Ferguson
, Kate Smith
, Vinny Armstrong
, & Kathy Morris
Keep up to date with ilabb
, ilabb North America
& ilabb Women
on Instagram.
Photo & Video Credit: Jay French
& HOIHO Media
Location: Queenstown, New Zealand
0 Comments
Post a Comment