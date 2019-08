When it comes to big hucks, young Châtel local Matteo Verdier is the man. He probably has the long jump record on the BikePatrol track.

The Chanada track was inspired by a visit to Canada back in the day. No wonder why Canadian freerider Alex Volokhov liked the trail and made the most of the big hip found at the start of this trail.

To get to the Chanada track, you need to ride the Serpentine and hit a few nice jumps. This track was built by Shaperideshoot and is a proper downhill pump track; full of rollers, table tops, transfers and doubles that goes from Plaine Dranse all the way to the bottom lift.

Vinny T can tweak his tricks like no one else. Is he made of chewing gum? We think so. This transfer on the top of the Vink Line perfectly shows off his aerial ability.

The Reboul Jam week is always the best time to get all the best freeriders together in Châtel. This year was no different with Alex Volokhov flying over from Canada to ride with Vinny T, young locals Matteo Verdier and Antoine Buffart. The Shaperideshoot crew followed these four rippers as they approached the bikepark’s lines differently and faster than those before.Video and Photos: Shaperideshoot