Video: Vinny T, Antoine Boulard, Matteo Verdier & Antoine Bizet Shred Steep Trails in Switzerland
Jan 15, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Riding steep tracks in Switzerland with a good crew of friends.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Antoine Bizet
Antoine Boulard
Vincent Tupin
10 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
singletrack29er
(7 mins ago)
Vinny shreds steep trails like most of us dream we could! Always fun to watch, but my experience tells me I would have been locking up breaks often during that trail and hanging on for dear life! Keep shredding an making this awesome content, thank you!
[Reply]
3
1
andymcrod
(1 hours ago)
Good to see that PRO guys can also ride like we all.. the mortals!
[Reply]
2
0
archiesgm
(20 mins ago)
Best gopro settings and footage there ever was
[Reply]
2
0
VWsurfbum
(11 mins ago)
You know you're going fast when the GoPro makes it look fast!
[Reply]
2
0
ThinkTank45
(1 hours ago)
Amazing!
[Reply]
2
1
conoat
(39 mins ago)
LOAMERS FER DAAAAAAAAAAAAYZZZZZZ man, that looks like heaven
[Reply]
1
0
Indica88
(10 mins ago)
Where in Switzerland is that?
[Reply]
1
0
Zarma
(7 mins ago)
Need to choose for new brakes? Check those of these guys!
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(41 mins ago)
So good
[Reply]
1
0
florepe
(3 mins ago)
Uetzgi Trail
[Reply]
