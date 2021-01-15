Video: Vinny T, Antoine Boulard, Matteo Verdier & Antoine Bizet Shred Steep Trails in Switzerland

Jan 15, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesRiding steep tracks in Switzerland with a good crew of friends. Vinny T


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Antoine Bizet Antoine Boulard Vincent Tupin


Must Read This Week
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
75930 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
73455 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
69280 views
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
51096 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Signs with Guerrilla Gravity for 2021 & Sends It On The Gnarvana
46119 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Buy a Frame Only or a Complete Bike?
40314 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
38620 views
Video: Pinkbike's Predictions for 2021
37107 views

10 Comments

  • 1 0
 Vinny shreds steep trails like most of us dream we could! Always fun to watch, but my experience tells me I would have been locking up breaks often during that trail and hanging on for dear life! Keep shredding an making this awesome content, thank you!
  • 3 1
 Good to see that PRO guys can also ride like we all.. the mortals! Wink
  • 2 0
 Best gopro settings and footage there ever was
  • 2 0
 You know you're going fast when the GoPro makes it look fast!
  • 2 0
 Amazing!
  • 2 1
 LOAMERS FER DAAAAAAAAAAAAYZZZZZZ man, that looks like heaven
  • 1 0
 Where in Switzerland is that?
  • 1 0
 Need to choose for new brakes? Check those of these guys!
  • 1 0
 So good
  • 1 0
 Uetzgi Trail

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007169
Mobile Version of Website