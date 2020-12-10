Pinkbike.com
Video: Vinny T, Antoine Buffart & More Shred Snowy Laps in Morgins Bikepark
Dec 10, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
One of the last day of the season back in November in Morgins. Lift open and snow on the ground. Lot of fun all day.
Riders :
Antoine Buffart
Nicolas Rouze
Chelsea Sigg
—
Vinny T
Videos
Riding Videos
Antoine Buffart
Vincent Tupin
Score
Time
1
0
stiingya
(22 mins ago)
Amazing... that was some crazy riding, especially up top!!! Nice...
[Reply]
1
0
iduckett
(4 mins ago)
Awesome riding - cool that the mountain let them do that!
[Reply]
