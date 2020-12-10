Video: Vinny T, Antoine Buffart & More Shred Snowy Laps in Morgins Bikepark

Dec 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesOne of the last day of the season back in November in Morgins. Lift open and snow on the ground. Lot of fun all day.

Riders :
Antoine Buffart
Nicolas Rouze
Chelsea Sigg Vinny T


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Amazing... that was some crazy riding, especially up top!!! Nice...
  • 1 0
 Awesome riding - cool that the mountain let them do that!

