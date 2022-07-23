Video: Vinny T Builds & Rides 'Chill Trail' - A New Jump Line

"Chill Trail" is a new concept created by the partnership of Bike Vision, a trail building company, and Vinny T, pro rider. The main goal of the Chill Trail is to combine the vision of an athlete and the know-how of a Trail Building company. The challenge is to associate the desires of a high level athlete and the integration of these wishes in a Bikepark.The first Chill Trail was born and inaugurated this year in France in the Bike Park of Bernex! Vinny T selected a few friends and fellow riders to try out this new concept on the day of the inauguration.We would like to thank BlueGrass protection for supporting us on this first Chill Trail!