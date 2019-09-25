Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Vinny T Chases the Camera on Dirt Merchant & A Line

Sep 25, 2019
by Vincent Tupin  


Chasing the camera on my favorite track in Whistler Bikepark. Can you guess what the camera is mounted on?



Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Vincent Tupin


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Zermatt 2019
109542 views
Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019
78703 views
Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain
67971 views
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
52196 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
52132 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
42798 views
Spotted: New Ibis Enduro Bike at EWS Zermatt
39076 views
Review: Zipp's 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels Live Up To Their Compliance Claims
37879 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015522
Mobile Version of Website