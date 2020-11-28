Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Vinny T Gets Loose on his Home Trails
Nov 27, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Vinny T takes a full run down one of his wild local trails.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Vincent Tupin
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Field Test: Trail & Enduro Bikes
110554 views
Field Test: 2021 Giant Trance X - Computer Controlled Climbing Convenience
54059 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Announces Recall on Some 2020 Aluminum Nomad, Bronson, 5010, & Furtado Models
49825 views
Field Test: 2021 Salsa Blackthorn - Purple Singletrack Eater
46080 views
Ducati Widens Its e-MTB Range with New 170mm Travel TK-01RR
43034 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Leatt Prize Pack
37712 views
Round Up: 23 Rad Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
32748 views
Throwback Thursday: 5 Mountain Bike Race Formats That Never Caught On
29893 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
youknowitsus
(39 mins ago)
Vinny T in the place 2 be. Track looks familiar, maybe from the snowy run a season or two ago?
[Reply]
1
0
schwaaa31
(50 mins ago)
Perfect. Sick riding, sick trail, no bullshit filler.
[Reply]
1
0
jptothetree
(25 mins ago)
That huge rock roller is probably so so gnarly in-person.
[Reply]
1
0
Korbi777
(16 mins ago)
damn what a dream track, to big for me, but still awesome
[Reply]
1
0
bikeblur
(50 mins ago)
That was Sick!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007166
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment