Video: Vinny T Gets Loose on Late Summer Laps in Morgins

Sep 19, 2021
by Vincent Tupin  


Summer will soon be gone and the conditions are still excellent. It's Monday 13th September and here's a summary of what a bikepark session looks like for Vinny T.



Video : Maxime Rambaud
Location : Bikepark Champery/Morgins

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Vincent Tupin


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
109133 views
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
88917 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
80589 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
62474 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
60405 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
59253 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
54959 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
47383 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 what a minute

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007902
Mobile Version of Website