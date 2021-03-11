Video: Vinny T Goes Rogue

Mar 11, 2021
by Bluegrass Eagle  
Vinny-T goes Rogue

by bluegrass-eagle
Freerider, Vincent Tupin, embarks on a race against himself as speed and imagination unite to bring us into the mind of the athlete.

Confidence enables us to overcome fears and the unknown, but how can we beat the rival inside of us? The mental aspect is the key to continuously improve your riding as long as the action becomes a habit.

A union is formed between confidence and mental strength, almost a living entity that can transform impossible obstacles, into simple turns.

Breathe, open your eyes, ride it.

Rider: Vinny-T
Video directed by: Louis Para
Director of video photography and Colors: Yann Besset
1st AC: Adrien Lescure
Editing: Thomas Ferey
Sound design: Keith White
Photography: Ulysse Daessle

Vincent Tupin


8 Comments

  • 5 0
 How to make one of the most stylish riders in the world look irrelevant in 2 minutes. Used all the tricks in the book to try and make him look fast, scary and wild when all he needs is a gully in the woods somewhere and someone who can pan a camera.
  • 1 0
 He is (obviously) showing off the a new helmet for his sponsor. Whats the point if you dont even notice the helmet with vinny ripping down a gully? I love his videos too, but he has obligations towards his sponsors and is just fulfilling them.
  • 5 0
 I like vinny T, but that shaky cam has to go....
  • 1 0
 Confusing video, reminds the style of Joel Ducrot's edits but in an even more weird way. Photographies are cool, I would have loved to see more freeride lines in these red hills or at least just more riding.
  • 1 0
 Yeah I think I prefer the raw onboard videos of him ripping through a forest, slow-mo shots of his face are not what I'm looking for.
  • 1 0
 shaky footage is the new stabilized footage. gonna dig the old gopros out again
  • 1 0
 Who was the rider, couldn't see.
  • 1 0
 What a big nose.

