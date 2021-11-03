Video: Vinny T Hits His Home Trails at Warp Speed

Nov 3, 2021
by Vincent Tupin  

Autumn has been really good at home this season. I enjoyed riding my home track as much as I could.


Skinny North Shore built last year for "The Old world" Movie by Tilllmans Brothers


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Pure mountain biking. VTs videos are fantastic. My brain used to pigeon-hole anyone without gloves on trails like this as a rookie but Vinny had made me readjust.
  • 2 1
 Rufus du Sol, niiiiiice ! Sick riding and sick soundtrack !

