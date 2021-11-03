TV
Video: Vinny T Hits His Home Trails at Warp Speed
Nov 3, 2021
by
Vincent Tupin
Autumn has been really good at home this season. I enjoyed riding my home track as much as I could.
Skinny North Shore built last year for "The Old world" Movie by Tilllmans Brothers
Videos
Vincent Tupin
2 Comments
4
0
HankHank
(20 mins ago)
Pure mountain biking. VTs videos are fantastic. My brain used to pigeon-hole anyone without gloves on trails like this as a rookie but Vinny had made me readjust.
[Reply]
2
1
freebikeur
(23 mins ago)
Rufus du Sol, niiiiiice ! Sick riding and sick soundtrack !
[Reply]
