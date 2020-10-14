Video: Vinny T Hits Huge Bike Park Gaps in Late Season Conditions at Châtel Bikepark

By the end of the season, Châtel Bikepark had reshaped a lot of the jumps and tracks. After trying the new features in summer conditions, it was a surprise that by the end of September snow had already fallen.
Vinny T enjoying some laps in summer conditions
For the last weekend of Châtel Bikepark some heavy rain was on the forecast.
Nay bother for Vinny T and his riding. It's always a pleasure seeing Vinny ride the park but especially when he is so fast under these conditions.
Video : Max Rambaud
Photo : Lambert Meyer
