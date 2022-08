Morgins is one of these spot that you want to keep secret but is’t becoming more and more popular! With these famous berms and the steep tracks, it’s the perfect playground to ride fast.By living near enough to at the lift by bike, we can say that Vinny is a local! We’ll never get enough of his creative lines and gaps.Real : Cell Co Video : Maxime Rambaud Drone : Antoine Buffard Photos : Morgan Bodet Location : Région Dents du Midi