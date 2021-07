The best riders are currently in the Portes du Soleil for the DH World Cup. After having seen in Morgins many of the riders racing this weekend in Les Gets, Vincent Tupin took advantage of the calm offered by the qualifications to throw himself into the amazing turns of the Swiss Bikepark. Forget about the timer and focus on the style with Vinny T !And you, what have you been doing today?Video & Photo : Maxime Rambaud Radio Voice : Flo Letondeur Rider : Vinny T