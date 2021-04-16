Pinkbike.com
Video: Vinny T Shreds Steep & Loamy Trails
Apr 16, 2021
Ed Spratt
Vincent Tupin takes on one of the steepest loam tracks he has ever ridden.
Videos
Riding Videos
Vincent Tupin
Must Read This Week
Santa Cruz Teases New XC Race Bike
62310 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
61385 views
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
51448 views
17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021
46991 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
44424 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
43703 views
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
42333 views
3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021
36727 views
Score
Time
3
0
Juan007
(42 mins ago)
Great! Too bad it sounds like the mic is taped with ducttape.
1
0
ThinkTank45
(6 mins ago)
Vinny T always seems like he's having the most fun.
