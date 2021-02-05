Pinkbike.com
Video: Vinny T Shreds Steep Snowy Trails
Feb 5, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
One of the best snow rides to date!
Riders : Antoine Buffart, Kevin Favrot, Jeremie Sevrain.
—
Vinny T
Videos
Riding Videos
Vincent Tupin
