Video: Vinny T Shreds the Champéry World Cup Track

May 26, 2022
by RambaudMax  

Summer is back and bikepark season as well , even if most of the bikepark are still closed in the alps at the moment Champéry is taking the lead by opening today. All the shapers have worked as fast as they can to bring the mythical world cup track back to life with some of the steepest berms you will ever see riding park.

Vinny-T tested the track right before the opening shredding the track with his unique style as usual.



Credit photo Morgan Bodet

"The turns of Champery are unique, vertical and cut in the slope, it is sensations that I find only on this track"
Vinny T




Prod : Cell Co
Filming : Maxime Rambaud & Benjamin Chavanne
Photo : Morgan Bodet

Location : Region Dent du Midi / Bikepark Champery Morgins

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 That was SICK!!
  • 1 0
 Video edits simply don't get better than this. No more interneting for me today. I've reached the peak of viewing pleasure.





