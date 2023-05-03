Video: More Snowy DH Laps With Vinny T

May 3, 2023
by RambaudMax  

Vincent Tupin is a true enthusiast of freeride mountain biking. Even in winter, when most people stay indoors, he's always on his bike, ready to challenge the snow and the cold. Accustomed to snow-covered trails, he enjoys carving lines in fresh snow and riding as fast as possible, while trying to perform the same tricks as on dry terrain.

If watching Vincent in action on snowy slopes, linking jumps and tight turns with style and ease seems effortless, don't be fooled. Winter conditions can be challenging and unpredictable, but that's not enough to stop him.

Get ready to be inspired by this passionate and talented rider, who never lets snow get in the way and constantly pushes the boundaries of what can be done on a mountain bike in the snow, proving once again that bikes are not meant to be put away in the winter.





Real : Cell Co
Filmaking : Ben Chavanne / Max Rambaud
FPV : Antoine Buffard

Photos : Analog - Portra 400

Posted In:
Videos Vincent Tupin


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 When we were all kids we thought it would be sick to ride on the snow and then we ate shit. This guy makes it actually look sick.
  • 4 0
 Wood bridges covered in snow? Great ad for tires!
  • 1 0
 Spinning off a snow covered, wooden lip in the dark is some next level commitment
  • 1 0
 Lights in the dark…I have no excuses anymore
  • 1 0
 Bonkers!





