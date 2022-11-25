Video: Vinny T's Flat Out Late Season Laps at Morgins

Nov 25, 2022
by Vincent Tupin  

End of the Bikepark season at Morgins and Les Crosets. Good fun in the mud with friends. See you next year for more Bikepark laps.
Riders : Jules Troillet, Camille Blanchard, Thomas Genon, Jeremie Sevrain, Damien Debross



Posted In:
Videos Thomas Genon Vincent Tupin


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Love the off piste over take at the end, shit hot riding as normal, and a great soundtrack





