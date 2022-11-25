Watch
Video: Vinny T's Flat Out Late Season Laps at Morgins
Nov 25, 2022
by
Vincent Tupin
End of the Bikepark season at Morgins and Les Crosets. Good fun in the mud with friends. See you next year for more Bikepark laps.
Riders : Jules Troillet, Camille Blanchard, Thomas Genon, Jeremie Sevrain, Damien Debross
Videos
Thomas Genon
Vincent Tupin
2
0
pigman65
(58 mins ago)
Love the off piste over take at the end, shit hot riding as normal, and a great soundtrack
[Reply]
