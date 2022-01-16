close
Video: Vinny T Hits Gaps on Icy Local Trails
Jan 16, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Cold day riding ice snow & dirt on the home track.
—
Vinny T
Videos
Vincent Tupin
Score
Time
2
0
eun
(17 mins ago)
Awesome video to wake up to on Sunday morning!
What tyres you running?
[Reply]
1
0
weebleswobbles
(33 mins ago)
Sick!
[Reply]
