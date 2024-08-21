Powered by Outside

Video: Vinny T's Wild POV from Tour des Niares

Aug 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotes‪Tour des Niares first edition at Bikepark Chatel. Inspired by the famous Tour de Gnar by Yoann Barelli. Thanks to Mateo Verdier for hosting this super cool event with a super team. Big job from the shapers! Vincent Tupin


Videos Vincent Tupin


