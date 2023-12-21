Video: 'Vision' Episode 4: The Backyard with Veronique Sandler

Dec 21, 2023
by Five Ten  

Words: Adidas Five Ten

ADIDAS 5.10 Presents VISION Chapters Ep.4 – HOME Pt 2 THE BACKYARD

Following her ground-breaking feature film VISION in 2019, Veronique Sandler brings a fresh look at the sport in a brand-new series that takes a deep dive into MTB and her influences. In Episode 4 Vero gets to bring her dream to life of creating her very own backyard compound that she hopes will help foster the next generation of talent.

WATCH THE FULL VISION SERIES AND ALL OTHER EPISODES

“VISION Chapters is a chance for me to bring a collective of the most influential riders I know into one series and showcase how far the sport and the women’s freeride movement has come in the last 4 years, it’s crazy to believe the level of progression that has happened in such a short time. I wanted to make this series available to everyone, for free and to try and hype as many people as possible to get out and ride” – Veronique Sandler





