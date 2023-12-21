Video: 'Vision' Episode 4: The Backyard with Veronique Sandler

Words

ADIDAS 5.10 Presents VISION Chapters Ep.4 – HOME Pt 2 THE BACKYARD

WATCH THE FULL VISION SERIES AND ALL OTHER EPISODES

: Adidas Five TenFollowing her ground-breaking feature film VISION in 2019, Veronique Sandler brings a fresh look at the sport in a brand-new series that takes a deep dive into MTB and her influences. In Episode 4 Vero gets to bring her dream to life of creating her very own backyard compound that she hopes will help foster the next generation of talent.“VISION Chapters is a chance for me to bring a collective of the most influential riders I know into one series and showcase how far the sport and the women’s freeride movement has come in the last 4 years, it’s crazy to believe the level of progression that has happened in such a short time. I wanted to make this series available to everyone, for free and to try and hype as many people as possible to get out and ride” – Veronique Sandler