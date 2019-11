Video: Amanda, Alex, & Kai the Trail Dog Ride North Wales

Words: Vitus

Amanda, Alex and their trail dog Kai ready to rip up the trails

Our brand ambassadors Amanda and Alex along with their trail dog Kai took their Mythique's to some of the best riding spots in North Wales for an adventure packed weekend!We launched the Vitus Mythique last month, our brand new one stop shop does it all trail bike. The Mythique was developed around a proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the confidence to progress your riding to the next level.Riders;Trail Dog - KaiVideo/Photo Credit;Limited models are currently available to purchase now through our retail partners Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles. All Vitus Mythique models will be in stock by 3rd December 2019.