Video: Amanda, Alex, & Kai the Trail Dog Ride North Wales

Nov 21, 2019
by Vitus Bikes  


Words: Vitus

Our brand ambassadors Amanda and Alex along with their trail dog Kai took their Mythique's to some of the best riding spots in North Wales for an adventure packed weekend!

We launched the Vitus Mythique last month, our brand new one stop shop does it all trail bike. The Mythique was developed around a proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the confidence to progress your riding to the next level.




Amanda, Alex and their trail dog Kai ready to rip up the trails




Riders;
Alex Holowko
Amanda Dexter
Trail Dog - Kai


Video/Photo Credit;
Gee Milner - Escapade7

Limited models are currently available to purchase now through our retail partners Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles. All Vitus Mythique models will be in stock by 3rd December 2019.

Vitus Bikes Instagram
Vitus Bikes Facebook
Vitus Bikes Twitter

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Vitus Brand Stories


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
494105 views
Field Test: 2020 Pole Stamina 140 - The Fastest Trail Bike*
97103 views
Review: Shimano's XT 12-Speed Drivetrain is Smart Money
94873 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
47743 views
Field Test: 2020 Intense Primer S - Mixed Wheel Corner Carver
47016 views
WolfTooth's New EnCase Tool System: An Allen Wrench Walks Into a Bar and Says...
42615 views
Video: Friday Fails #92
38163 views
Banshee Announces Updated Prime, Phantom & Spitfire Frames
35593 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 dog. i like dog.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, could we just focus on shots of the dog. mmmkkkaayy?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013391
Mobile Version of Website