: Wilderness Trail BikesThere's a certain comforting feeling about coming back to your local trails after being away for a while. Reconnecting with that well-known terrain, where you can confidently let off the brakes and ride with a playful ease. After a long season of traveling and racing in the UCI Enduro World Cup, Vojtěch Bláha heads back to the Czech Republic to rest, build trails and ride in home sweet loam.Rider: Vojtěch BláhaVideo: Jiri FikejzPhotos: Tomas Kral